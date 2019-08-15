The head of the Open Arms charity organisation has said its namesake rescue ship in the Mediterranean Sea needs an emergency medical evacuation.

The vessel, containing 147 migrants, has arrived in Italian territorial waters off the island of Lampedusa.

It headed towards port after a court in Rome suspended Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini’s decree banning the vessel.

Salvini has denounced the decision as a ruling by a local court, vowing to continue to refuse permission for the ship to dock.

The Open Arms Charity has said it will not try to force entry to the port of Lampedusa.

Open Arms' Head Of Mission Ricardo Gatti told Euronews that the migrants desperately need to be allowed to disembark:

"There are really critical conditions onboard as reported by our medical and psychological team, so we asked for permission to enter the national waters.

"Actually, now he have to ask again for permission to disembark.

"We are sure that they will allow people to disembark, because the wellbeing of the people is critical and medical evacuation is needed.

"If they don't allow it, it makes it a very difficult situation for the Italian government.

"They are in a very bad condition; they were already coming from a bad situation in Libya and psychologically they are also in a risky situation."

