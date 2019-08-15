The US government has intervened to seize an Iranian oil tanker which was detained in Gibraltar last month after the Supreme Court of Gibraltar granted the release of its crew.

A senior official with the Chief Minister of Gibraltar's office told Euronews "The United States has applied to seize the vessel based on a number of allegations put to the Government of Gibraltar.

"Those allegations will be considered back in court today at 4 pm local time (CEST)."

The official did not reveal the nature of the allegations made.

Gibraltar's Chief Justice Anthony Dudley said the court had been preparing to release the tanker as well, and, if it were not for the US request, "the ship would have sailed", local media reported.

The Grace 1 and its crew were seized following a British Royal Navy operation in July after the tanker was suspected of violating EU sanctions on sending oil which could be used by the Assad regime in Damascus, Syria.

The tanker has been detained since July 4.

Gibraltar is an overseas territory of the United Kingdom on the southern tip of Spain.

The UK government has said it is up to Gibraltar to decide what to do and the court said it was seeking to "de-escalate" the situation with Iran.

It comes amid mounting tensions between the West and Iran after the US pulled out of the 2015 nuclear treaty last year.

The deal signed between Iran and the US, Russia, China, France, the UK and the European Union saw Tehran agreeing to eliminate its stockpile of nuclear-enriched uranium and submit to independent inspections in exchange for sanctions relief.

But in May 2018 Donald Trump announced the US would pull out of the deal and impose new sanctions on Iran.

The other powers vowed to continue with the agreement but last month Iran said it had exceeded the limit on the amount of low-enriched uranium it was allowed to hold under the terms of the deal.