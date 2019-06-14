The Strait of Hormuz: Where is it? What is it? And why is it so important?

Recent attacks on two oil tankers on the Strait of Hormuz have sparked global conversation due to the passageway's strategic location, and its role as a vital gateway to the global oil industry.

But what is it and why is this so important?

What is the Strait of Hormuz?

The strait lies between Oman and Iran. It unites the Persian Gulf to the north-east, with the Gulf of Oman to the south, which empties into the Arabian Sea.

It is 33 kilometres at its narrowest point, with a navigation route only three kilometres wide in both directions. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have tried to find other routes to bypass the troubled passage of the Strait, including the construction of oil pipelines.

Why is this significant?

Almost a fifth of the world's oil passes through the Strait - some 17.4 million barrels per day (bpd). This can be compared to consumption of close to 100 million bpd in 2018 (data from Vortexa).

Members of OPEC, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq, export most of their crude across the Strait.

Qatar, the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, sends almost all its production across the Strait.

Strait of political tension

The United States has imposed sanctions on Iran with the objective of cutting its oil exports, a position that favours Saudi Arabia, its regional ally and Iran's enemy.

Iran has threatened to stop oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz if the United States tries to strangle its economy.

The United States Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain, is tasked with protecting commercial shipping in the area.

Past major incidents