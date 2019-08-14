Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Mediterranee have formally requested that the Maltese and Italian maritime authorities coordinate find a solution for their ships.

Now there seems to be some movement after an Italian administrative court lifted the ban on entry into Italian territorial waters imposed on the Open Arms to "allow the relief of people on board".

This decision comes after an Italian justice court has suspended the ruling signed by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

Open Arms had been stranded for 13 days with around 150 migrants on board near the Italian island of Lampedusa. The Open Arms confirmed the news on their Twitter page.

"An Italian court allows the 'Open Arms' to enter Italian waters"

The ship will now wait for confirmation of a safe docking point.