Crimea

Watch: Valiant vaults into the Black Sea at cliff diving competition

By Sinead Barry  with Reuters
The Free Rate Cliff Diving World Cup saw the most courageous divers make a 27m leap in Crimea on Saturday.

Fourteen divers took part in the event with participants coming from Russia, the Czech Republic, Italy, the UK, Mexico, Brazil and the US.

Hundreds gathered to witness the spectacle in the village of Simeiz near Yalta. Many spectators enjoyed the show from waterbeds, yachts and on the stone beach.

UK contestant Gary Hunt took the world title for the fourth year in a row, winning the $7,000 (€6,200) prize.

Video editor • Christophe Pitiot