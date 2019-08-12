Divers compete in jumping off 27-metre cliff platform in Crimea

Fourteen athletes from around the world competed in an international competition in Crimea, a peninsula in the Black Sea.

Divers jumped off a 27-metre platform off the side of a cliff.

The athletes came from Great Britain, Russia, the Czech Republic, Italy, the United States, Mexico, Brazil and other countries.

The impressive divers showed their skills as they plunged into the Black Sea.

Hundreds of spectators on boats and on the beach cheered and applauded while the "Freerate Cliff Diving World Cup" participants flipped in the air and landed in the sea.

The winner of the previous three years' competitions, Gary Hunt from Great Britain, took first place again this year, receiving the $7,000 prize.

"It's always difficult to perform, it's scary to jump off this 27-metre platform, but with the crowd, with the competition - that's what makes it possible for us," said Hunt.

Hunt is also leading the Cliff Diving World Series, having won all four events in 2019 so far.

The event took place near the Crimean town of Yalta. Russia annexed the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine in March 2014, but Ukraine and many major international powers consider the peninsula to be part of Ukraine.