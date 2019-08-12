Albania is at the "end of the beginning, not the beginning of the end" of its accession to the European Union, the bloc's ambassador to Albania has said.

Speaking to Euronews, Luigi Soreca referenced Winston Churchill when asked about the stage Albania was at in its quest to join the EU.

Around 91% of the population of the Balkan state are in favour of joining, but recently the French and Dutch appeared to be blocking accession talks.

Albania’s prime minister Edi Rama has expressed disappointment at the situation, telling Euronews: "We have to face it that more and more the decision-making of the Council is not based on what we do, on what countries like us do but on the internal situation or internal political dynamics in different member states."

Both Albania and North Macedonia have had rule-of-law issues that have slowed their path toward membership.

Soreca said there has been much progress made, but there are areas where Albanian administration needs to keep working, such as the "fight against corruption", organised crime, and electoral reform.