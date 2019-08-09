Passenger falls ill on plane to UK from Paris: Flybe says

Public health authorities collected contact details from all 107 passengers on board a flight from France to Britain on Friday so they could be traced after fellow traveller fell ill on board.

The passenger became sick on Flybe flight BE3122 from Paris to the northern English city of Manchester.

In a statement to Euronews, Flybe said it had collected contact details from the passengers as a precautionary measure on arrival in Manchester.

"This would allow them to be fully traceable if, in what would be a very rare instance, they might need to be uniquely alerted by the authority at some point in the future," it added.

Flybe went on to say that the 106 passengers who were asked to remain on board at Manchester "were given the all-clear to disembark without further restriction and have since done so."

The company offered its sincerest apologies to those involved for the delay, saying "the health and welfare of its passengers and crew remain our number one priority at all times."

"The aircraft, following a deep clean, has also been given the all-clear by the authorities to return back into service as soon as this is completed."

Flight radar indicates the plane landed at 10.23 local time (11.23 CEST).