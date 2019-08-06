Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Plane evacuated after filling with smoke shortly before landing

Passengers evacuated a British Airways flight when the cabin reportedly filled with smoke shortly after it landed in Valencia, Spain.

Gayle Fitzpatrick shared a video on Twitter saying that passengers were later made to "disembark via emergency chutes".

A spokesman for the airline said on Monday evening: "We can confirm that British Airways flight BA422 from Heathrow to Valencia has been involved in an incident today.

"The aircraft, an A321, has landed and all customers and crew have disembarked.

"British Airways teams are assisting customers who are in the airport terminal."

Nearly 200 people evacuated and three passengers were taken to hospital and have since been discharged, BA added.

The plane had flown from London Heathrow.

