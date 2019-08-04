UK Border Force find 60 guns in car arriving in Dover from Calais

British authorities have charged a man with illegally importing firearms in the country after 60 guns were found in his car upon his arrival to Dover from Calais.

The UK National Crime Agency (NCA) said the find is believed to be the "largest seizure of lethal weapons at a UK port."

The guns were found by Border Force officers in a Volkswagen Passat arriving at the port of Dover from Calais on Friday.

An initial search saw officers recover a Sig Sauer P226 blank firing handgun, with a barrel converted to fire live ammunition in the car’s rear-left quarter panel, according to an NCA statement.

"Subsequent searches by specialist deep-rummage teams unearthed another 59 firearms concealed deeply inside the car’s bumper and both rear quarter panels," it added.

Robert Keogh, 37, from Dublin, has been charged and will appear in court on Monday.

Andrea Wilson, NCA head of regional investigations south, said the find is "a major achievement" which will have a "significant impact on the organised crime group responsible for this attempted importation."

"Our investigation into the seizure is ongoing but there’s little doubt that these weapons would have gone on the criminal market and into the hands of seriously dangerous individuals," she also said.