Nature photographer 'snaps incredible picture of sea lion getting caught in a whale's mouth'

Nature photographer Chase Dekker says he snapped the incredible moment a sea lion got trapped inside a humpback whale’s mouth as it was feeding on a school of anchovies on Wednesday in Monterey Bay, California.

Dekker described it as a “once-in-a-lifetime” moment seeing the sea lion fall into the mouth of the whale through his camera's lens.

The nature photographer said in an Instagram post the sea lion probably didn’t get out of the whale’s way fast enough and landed inside its mouth.

“At some point, the sea lion escaped and the whale seemed fine too as it continued to feed, but it must have been a strange experience for both parties! That sea lion had the true ‘Jonah Experience’!” he wrote.

Dekker shared another picture of humpback whales lunge feeding to show what it looks like when there aren't sea lions in the way.

"Just yesterday I came across a group of 5 humpback whales lunge feeding with 300+ sea lions. This time, the sea lions made sure to jump out of the way when the whales were surfacing!" he said.