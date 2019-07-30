Reporter in Pakistan goes live from neck-deep floodwaters

A television journalist in Pakistan has sparked debate after conducting a live report from the middle of floodwaters reaching up to his neck.

The journalist, Azadar Hussain, was reporting on recent flooding in the Kot Chatta region of central Pakistan for local channel GTV network.

Crossing over live to Hussain's report, the GTV presenter in the studio said their journalist had waded into to the water to explain the hardships experienced by the local population.

A picture of a partially-submerged Hussein then appeared on the screen, where only his head and microphone was visible.

He explained that floodwaters from the Indus river had covered "thousands of acres of agricultural land" and was now threatening residential areas.

"Local residents told us that district authorities have not taken any action and the rain water is now moving towards residential localities and crops have been submerged," he added.

"Local residents have protested and appealed to the Chief Minister of Punjab and Prime Minister Imran Khan that speedy action should be taken here so that we are saved from the ravages of the flood."

Reactions across social media to the report were mixed, with some championing Hussein's safety, while others said it demonstrated pitfalls in the care some news companies take in their journalists.

Twitter user Hassan Shah said it was "raising the bar" of journalism "to infinity and beyond".

Meanwhile, another user Priyanka Patel said Hussein's "dedication is beyond words".

She added: "This is another level, kudos to this man."

His dedication is beyond words — Priyanka Patel (@Priyanka21594) July 27, 2019

But Pakistani journalist Omar Quraishi pointed out the serious side the conducting such a report.

He said: "It tells us a lot about the way media orgs treat their staff, especially reporters who work in remote areas."

"Assuming that he isn't sitting, this is downright dangerous and I doubt it very much that he gets life insurance from his employer."

It is currently the middle of monsoon season in Pakistan, and such rainy weather is expected to spread further in the next few days.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, at least 71 people have died in Pakistan in the last month due to rain-related incidents.