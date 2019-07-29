Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
At least 65 killed in Nigeria Boko Haram attack - state TV

By Euronews with REUTERS WORLD (EN)
At least 65 killed in Nigeria Boko Haram attack - state TV
At least 65 people have been killed in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno after Boko Haram militants targeted civilians on their way from a funeral, state television quoted local government chairman Mohammed Bulama as saying.

It was one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in recent years.

Local government chairman Mohammed Bulama was quoted as saying on state television that the assailants killed 21 people returning from the funeral on Saturday and another 44 people when they tried to regroup to defend themselves.