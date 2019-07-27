Suspected terrorist attack in Craigavon

Army bomb experts have been called to Craigavon in Norther Ireland after a suspected terrorist attack. A loud bang was her heard around mid-night on Friday in the Tullygally road area. It was later confirmed to be a viable device. 20 people were evacuated from their homes that evening, but no one has been reported injured.

Northern Irish police suspect it was meant to deliberately target police officers and that the device was planted by dissident Republican terrorists.

A Belfast based newspaper later reported to the police that they had received a call claiming the device had been fired at police car but missed its target.