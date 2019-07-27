Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

world news

Suspected terrorist attack in Craigavon

 Comments
By Heather Donald 
Suspected terrorist attack in Craigavon
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

Army bomb experts have been called to Craigavon in Norther Ireland after a suspected terrorist attack. A loud bang was her heard around mid-night on Friday in the Tullygally road area. It was later confirmed to be a viable device. 20 people were evacuated from their homes that evening, but no one has been reported injured.

Northern Irish police suspect it was meant to deliberately target police officers and that the device was planted by dissident Republican terrorists.

A Belfast based newspaper later reported to the police that they had received a call claiming the device had been fired at police car but missed its target.

Journalist name • Heather Donald

Video editor • Heather Donald