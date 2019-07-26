Watch: Our best No Comment videos of the week

More than 200 adventurers from over 40 countries took part in a slacklining festival in a forest in the Czech Republic. They walked on a rope that was just 2.5 centimetres wide.

The Gare de l'Est station in Paris welcomed two centaurs, Camille and Manolo, on their horses as part of an artistic demonstration organised by the Théâtre du Centaure. Passengers were treated to an emotional show as the two mythological creatures looked for each other.

To celebrate their patron saint, hundreds of Catholic people covered in chicken feathers paraded through the town of Minas. According to legend, Saint Francis Solano from the 17th Century was visited by birds who sang to him from outside his window.