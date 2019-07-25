Brussels takes Hungary to EU top court 'for criminalising activities that help asylum seekers'

Brussels announced on Thursday it has referred Hungary to the Court of Justice over "legislation that criminalises activities in support of asylum applications and further restrict the right to request asylum".

The European Commission added it has also sent a letter of formal notice to Bupadest over the conditions in the country's transit zones — facilities along the border with Serbia where asylum seekers must stay or have their application rejected — which it said qualify "as detention under the EU's Return Directive".

The Commission first sent launched an infringement procedure against Hungary regarding its asylum laws in December 2015 but is taking further action with regards to the so-called "Stop Soros" legislation passed in June 2018.

The law refers to Hungarian-born American billionaire and philanthropist George Soros whom Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accuses of supporting illegal migration.

"The Hungarian legislation curtails asylum applicants' right to communicate with and be assisted by relevant national, international and non-governmental organisations by criminalising support to asylum applications," the Commission flagged.

READ MORE: Pregnant migrant in Hungary 'given 17-guard escort to check-up'

It also introduced new criteria for eligibility, restricting the right to asylum to people arriving in the country directly from a place where their life or freedom are at risk.

"Therefore, these inadmissibility grounds curtail the right to asylum in a way that is not compatible with EU or international law," the Commission added.

Furthermore, Brussels sent another letter of formal notice to Budapest over the situation in the transit zones which it said amount to detention.

"The Commission finds that the detention conditions in the Hungarian transit zones, in particular, the withholding of food, do not respect the material conditions set out in the Return Directive and the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union," it explained.

Hungary has one month to respond to the Commission's concerns.

The Commission has in the past called on the European Cout of Justice to take interim measures obliging Hungary to provide food to people detained in the transit zones.