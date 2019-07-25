Boris Johnson will call General Election before October 31, says Welsh Brexit Party MEP

A Welsh Brexit Party MEP has told Euronews he believes Boris Johnson will call a General Election before the Brexit deadline of October 31st.

Nathan Gill said he believed it would happen on Thursday October 24th.

Johnson, the UK's new Prime Minister, has undertaken the biggest overhaul of a cabinet in history as he faces what some commentators consider the most daunting set of challenges for the UK since the Second World War.

Gill believes that, faced with this, Johnson has no option but to try to strengthen his hand:

"He has a (parliamentary) majority of about three; him becoming Prime Minister has not changed the arithmetic, so I think there's going to have to be a General Election before the 31 October deadline to say he has the mandate to leave without a deal."

Johnson's tasks include delivering Brexit by the promised deadline of October 31st while reuniting the ruling Conservative Party and preventing the potential break-up of the UK.

He reiterated his determination to stick to the current exit deadline:

"We're going to fulfil the repeated promises of parliament to the people and come out of the EU on October the 31st, no ifs or buts."

And, despite the EU's repeated insistence there could be no renegotiation of the withdrawl agreement, Johnson insisted that it would change:

"We will do a new deal, a better deal that will maximise the opportunities of Brexit while allowing us to develop a new and exciting partnership with the rest of Europe, based on free trade and mutual support,

"It is time we unleashed the productive power, not just of London and the South-East, but of every corner of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The awesome foursome that are incarnated in that red, white and blue flag."