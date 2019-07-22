Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

United Kingdom

Kensington Palace release new pictures to mark Prince George's 6th birthday

 Comments
By Rachael Kennedy 
Kensington Palace release new pictures to mark Prince George's 6th birthday
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

Kensington Palace has released a series of new photographs of Prince George in celebration of his 6th birthday on Monday.

The three photos, two of which were taken by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge, show the beaming boy in the outdoors.

In two pictures, the future king can be seen posing in his England football shirt, while the third was taken while on holiday.

George, who is the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is the third in line for the British throne, behind his grandfather Prince Charles and his father William.