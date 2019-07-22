Kensington Palace release new pictures to mark Prince George's 6th birthday

Kensington Palace has released a series of new photographs of Prince George in celebration of his 6th birthday on Monday.

The three photos, two of which were taken by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge, show the beaming boy in the outdoors.

In two pictures, the future king can be seen posing in his England football shirt, while the third was taken while on holiday.

George, who is the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is the third in line for the British throne, behind his grandfather Prince Charles and his father William.