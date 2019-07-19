IMF race: European candidates

The governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, is unlikely to succeed Christine Lagarde as the boss of the International Monetary Fund.

Officials on the sidelines of the G7 finance ministers and central banker governors meeting said Carney, who holds Canadian, British and Irish passports, was not considered European enough.

The top IMF job historically has been filled by a European, while the World Bank is run by an American.

Officially "the successful candidate for the position of Managing Director will have a distinguished record in economic policymaking at senior levels."

Who would that be?

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that France will coordinate efforts to identify a candidate, with Emmanuel Macron, reportedly, insisting on a "continental European" .

Among them Nadia Calvino, the Spanish economy minister for one year now. Before that she was director general of the European Commission's budget department.

Another possible candidate - Mario Centeno, the Portuguese chairman of euro zone finance ministers. He is known for pulling off a rare balance between growth and budgetary discipline. Former German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble called him "the Cristiano Ronaldo of the Ecofin".

And then there is Kristalina Georgieva, the chief executive officer at the World Bank, a Bulgarian national who has held several top EU positions.

US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, who has got a strong influence over the choice of a new IMF leader said he has "very high regard for the work she's done at the World Bank."