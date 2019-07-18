Giant portrait of Neil Armstrong created in Italy wheat field for Apollo 11 anniversary

Italian land-artist Dario Gambarin created a giant portrait of astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man to set foot on the lunar surface, in a wheat field outside Verona to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 expedition to the moon.

Gambarin’s land art, created with a tractor and plough on 26,000m2 of threshed grain stubble, was part of a global wave of tributes that celebrated the expedition.

Over the years, Gambarin has created similar artwork of Barack Obama, J.F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela, Kim Jong-Un, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Pope Francis.