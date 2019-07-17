Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Your Call in full: Is Ursula von der Leyen qualifed to be European Commission President?

Elected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reacts after a vote on her election at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 16, 2019.
Elected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reacts after a vote on her election at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 16, 2019.
Copyright
REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Euronews’ Darren McCaffrey was joined by German MEP Svenja Hahn and British MEP Rupert Lowe on Tuesday evening for the latest episode of Your Call. The call-in show lets viewers from across Europe phone and Skype in to have their say on the issues directly affecting them at home.

On Tuesday night’s episode, Euronews brings you live coverage from Strasbourg where MEPs narrowly approved Ursula von der Leyen as the next European Commission President. Viewers and panellists debated her agenda and qualifications for the top job, the democratic process in Europe, and the potential for another Brexit extension.