Your Call in full: Is Ursula von der Leyen qualifed to be European Commission President?

Euronews’ Darren McCaffrey was joined by German MEP Svenja Hahn and British MEP Rupert Lowe on Tuesday evening for the latest episode of Your Call. The call-in show lets viewers from across Europe phone and Skype in to have their say on the issues directly affecting them at home.

On Tuesday night’s episode, Euronews brings you live coverage from Strasbourg where MEPs narrowly approved Ursula von der Leyen as the next European Commission President. Viewers and panellists debated her agenda and qualifications for the top job, the democratic process in Europe, and the potential for another Brexit extension.