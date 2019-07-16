Watch: May welcomes England cricket team to Downing Street after World Cup triumph

British Prime Minister Theresa May greeted members of the England cricket team outside downing street following their World Cup victory.

In a final that left fans on the edge of their seats, England drew with New Zealand but secured their victory by virtue of scoring more boundaries.

The prime minister laughed and celebrated with the team, lifting the trophy proudly with captain Eoin Morgan before leading the team inside.

This is the first time that England have been crowned World Cup champions in cricket, despite having invented the sport.