Watch Live: EU foreign ministers meet to discuss Iran nuclear deal amid fears of collapse

EU foreign ministers are meeting on Monday to discuss the latest developments concerning the Iran nuclear deal. They will try to flesh out a plan to convince Iran and the United States to ease tensions amid fears it could collapse.

Tensions between the two countries have worsened since Donald Trump decided to pull out of the nuclear deal last year.

Under the nuclear deal, negotiated by the Obama administration, Iran agreed to curtail its atomic programme in return for a cut from economic sanctions.

During the ministers' arrivals, Linas Linkevičius from Lithuania said that saving the Iran nuclear deal depended on behaviour.

"They must behave accordingly, not increase tensions or increase uranium quantities," he said, adding that all those gestures would only raise doubts about real intentions.

"We must keep control of common sense," he said.

UK foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said the deal wasn't dead yet and that the EU was totally committed to keeping the Middle East "totally de-nuclearised".

"We are looking to find a way to preserve the nuclear deal to keep the Middle East nuclear weapon free," adding there was still a small window to keep the deal alive.

On Sunday, Tehran reiterated it would sit down and negotiate with the US if Trump lifted the sanctions and returned to the nuclear deal. But the US president has shown no sign of backing down.