Watch: Battle of the Water drenches residents of Madrid

The annual Vallecas water festival drenched residents of Madrid on Sunday.

The spectacle emerged from an ironic demand by locals for a port in the Vallecas neighbourhood, which lies 350 km from the sea. As a light-hearted commemoration of the demand, residents engage in a neighbourhood water-fight every year.

Another, more practical reason for the festival was the sweltering heat in Spain, which saw temperatures of up to 40°C last weekend.

"The best part is coming here with the family, getting wet and having a great time," said Jose Luis, a local electrician. Demonstrating their commitment to the water, many participants even dressed up as pirates.

The annual festival, commonly known as Battle of the Water is now in its 38th year.