Watch: Music fills the air at the Dubrovnik Summer Festival

The 70th Dubrovnik Summer Festival was launched with a myriad of performances on Wednesday evening.

The jubilee edition of the annual event began with the traditional opening ceremony in Dubrovnik, Croatia under the direction of Dora Ruzdjak Podolski. Also featured in the grand opening ceremony were prestigious choirs, dramatic performance groups, an orchestra, a folklore ensemble and of course the citizens of Dubrovnik themselves.

Over the 47 days of the season, Dubrovnik will stage over 80 performances across thirty locations in the city. The festival will host the best of Croatian and foreign artists, in disciplines such as music, dance, film, drama, and folk performances.