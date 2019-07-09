Watch live: David Attenborough answers Commons committee questions on climate change

Natural history expert Sir David Attenborough is answering questions on climate change and other issues in front of a UK parliamentary committee.

He is expected to discuss his views on the public perception of climate change, the ecological impact of global warming, and the UK's net zero emissions target.

Attenborough began the session saying his most vivid memory of seeing climate change occur was in the Great Barrier Reef.

He said: "I will never forget diving on the reef around 10 years ago, but instead of seeing this multitude of wonderful forms of life, it was stark white."

"It had bleached white because of the rising temperatures and increasing acidity of the sea."

Talking about his decades of experience presenting nature programmes, Attenborough said half of a century earlier, "we never thought humans could change the climate."

"We now know we are, and what is worse is that we're changing it in a way that is irreversible if we go on the way we are," he said.

The hearing is being held as part of the UK's clean growth strategy, which aims to decarbonise the nation.

In June, outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May committed the UK to reducing its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, becoming the first G7 country to make such a pledge.

Attenborough said he didn't know whether the 2050 target was practical, but added that he believed it also wasn't the way to look at the issue.

"We can't be radical enough in dealing with these issues. The question is what is possible, how can we take the electorate with us."

"Dealing with the problems means changing our lifestyles," he added.

He later laid blame at the UK's door, saying the industrial revolution had begun the motion toward climate change, and that it was "only a right and responsible" thing for the UK to also lead on solving such issues.

Looking to the younger electorate, he said he found it "a great source of comfort" that the youth were "making their voices very clear" on climate.

The 93-year-old also took aim at US President Donald Trump on his moves to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

He said: "It'll be a very sad day if he succeeds.

