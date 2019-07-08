Women's World Cup impact and legacy even better than expected

Former French international, Sonia Bompastor, now a scout for her former side, Olympique Lyonnais, has talked to Euronews about the success of the Women's World Cup.

The tournament came to an end yesterday with the U.S. beating the Netherlands 2-0, to become the winners for a record fourth time.

Bompastor said the impact of the tournament has been higher than the expectations.

"The atmosphere around the games was very good, all the families coming to the games and watching all the female athletes on the pitch and the teams was good. I think the best team won this World Cup," she said.

She also talked about building the momentum beyond the tournament:

"For everyone watching the World Cup is normal. I think now it is good to build on that event.

"The French Federations and Fifa has to help the clubs to develop," she added.

Watch the full interview in the player above.