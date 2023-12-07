WATCH: French city of Lyon prepares to be dazzled by the annual Fête des Lumières

Final preparations are underway ahead of Lyon's annual Fête des Lumières which kicks off in the southeastern French city on Thursday.

The festivities attract millions of spectators every year, drawn by the dazzling light displays showcased throughout the city's neighbourhoods and city centre - which has been pedestrianised for the event.

Merchants selling mulled wine will line the streets as visitors sip and stroll to see the artworks projected onto the city's historic buildings, fountains and bridges.