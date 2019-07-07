Sayfutdinov tops leaderboard after win in Swedish Grand Prix

Russia's Emil Sayfutdinov claimed his first victory of the 2019 Speedway season on Saturday, leading the way in the Swedish Grand Prix to move to the top of the championship standings.

Sayfutdinov dominated the night's final, finishing ahead of Martin Vaculik in second place and Maciej Janowski in third, while Max Fricke crashed out.

Sayfutdinov earned a total of 17 points in Hallstavik to finish on the top step of the podium lifting him up to 47 points for the year, tied at the top of the leaderboard alongside Poland’s Patryk Dudek and Danish rider Leon Madsen.

It was Sayfutdinov's first Grand Prix success for six years.

Six World Cup events remain with the next on in Polish city of Wrocław on August 3.

Then the World Cup returns to Målilla in Sweden on August 17th.