California native chomps down 71 hot dogs to win annual contest

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut ate 71 hotdogs to secure his 12th title at Nathan's Famous annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest on Thursday, just a few hot dogs shy of breaking the record he set last year.

In front of a crowd of fans and facing 17 opponents, the California native far exceeded his nearest competitors.

Defending women's champion, Miki Sudo, furiously chomped her way to a record-breaking sixth consecutive Nathan's title with 31 hot dogs.

This is the 103rd year of the contest, which was first held at Nathan's original restaurant.