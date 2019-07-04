Tutankhamun bust goes up for auction in London as Egypt renews calls to cancel

A bust of Tutankhamun is due to be auctioned in London on Thursday, despite calls from Egyptian officials for the sale to be postponed over speculation that the artefact was stolen.

The 28.5cm-high quartzite statue is expected to fetch more than £4m (€4.4m) at sale at Christie's auction house on Thursday evening.

According to the listing, the piece was of the the ancient Egyptian god of the sun and air, Amen, with the facial features of ancient boy pharaoh Tutankhamun.

But Egyptian authorities have been calling for an investigation into the legitimacy of the sale, later suggesting the bust was stolen from Karnak Temple in Luxor.

Christie's says the 3,000-year-old bust is being sold from the Resandro Collection, a private collection of Egyptian art, that was sold in part in 2016 for more than £3m (€3.3m).

In response to criticisms from Cairo, the auction house told The Guardian that it had provided "extensive information" about the artefact.

It added: "We have also invited them to meet with us to review the work and discuss the provenance and accompanying documentation.

"They have not yet taken us up on this offer but we remain happy to welcome them to discuss this object and our processes."