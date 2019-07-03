Watch: First ever French-born gorillas released into natural habitat

Two female gorillas made history last week for being the first ever of their species to be born in France and released to their natural habitat.

Mayombe, 12, and Kuimba, 9, were born in captivity in Beauval Zoo, France, where they remained until June 25. The past two years, the team at the zoo worked on a project, which would see them relocated to Gabon's Bateke Plateau National Park.

For now, the pair remain on an island in the park to allow them to adjust to their new climate and surroundings. Soon, however, the animal conversation charity The Aspinall Foundation will build a bridge to allow them to explore the wider reserve and integrate with the other gorillas.