Mexico

Freak hailstorm covers Mexico's Guadalajara in thick layer of ice

By Lauren Chadwick 
A truck carries ice as it cleans the street after a heavy storm of rain and hail which affected some areas of the city in ​​Guadalajara
A truck carries ice as it cleans the street after a heavy storm of rain and hail which affected some areas of the city in ​​Guadalajara -
Copyright
REUTERS/Fernando Carranza
Ice blanketed streets in Guadalajara, Mexico on Sunday after a freak hailstorm.

In some suburbs, the ice reached 1.5 metres high.

Municipal and civil protection authorities worked to clear the thick layer of ice from the streets. Some personnel continued working into the night.

The police in the region shared videos of people being evacuated from homes half buried in ice. Photos showed vehicles partially engulfed by the hail.

"I witnessed scenes I had never seen before: hail more than a metre in height," the regional governor in Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, tweeted, saying that it made people ask themselves about climate change.

He said there was no recorded injury or death related to the hailstorm.

Guadalajara, located roughly 540 kilometres northwest of Mexico City, has been experiencing summer temperatures of about 31 degrees Celsius.

Residents play on top of ice after a heavy storm of rain and hail which affected some areas of the city in ​​Guadalajara
Soldiers try to clear away ice as residents look on after a heavy storm of rain and hail which affected some areas of the city in ​​Guadalajara
A truck carries ice as it cleans the street after a heavy storm of rain and hail which affected some areas of the city in ​​Guadalajara
Residents play on top of ice after a heavy storm of rain and hail which affected some areas of the city in ​​Guadalajara
A truck is buried in ice after a heavy storm of rain and hail which affected some areas of the city in ​​Guadalajara
