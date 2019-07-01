Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Sport

England full of confidence ahead of semi-final clash with USA

By Euronews 
England captain Lucy Bronze says her team finally have the belief that they can win the World Cup ahead of their semi-final clash with the USA on Tuesday night.

After beating Norway 3-0, the Lionesses face their toughest challenge yet when they face the tournament favourites and defending champions in Lyon.

However, Bronze believes that the squads experience thus far in the tournament puts them in a good position to contend.

The USA meanwhile are aiming for their fourth World Cup, while their opponents have never progressed beyond the semi finals.

The formidable USA side has long stood at the pinnacle of Women's football, but will face an England side full of confidence in their bid to reach another final.