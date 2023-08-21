Euronews spoke to FIFA President Gianni Infantino on the legacy of the World Cup on women's football.

The Women's World Cup may have ended after Spain took home its first title on Sunday, but its legacy has just begun. This year, around two billion people tuned in to watch the games, a stark jump from the 1.12 billion who did the same just four years earlier.

Australia, the co-host of this year's tournament along with New Zealand, pledged €117 million for women's sports, inspired in part by the success of its own team.

"I think this FIFA Women's World Cup has really had a transformational impact in society, definitely 'down under', in Australia and New Zealand," FIFA President Gianni Infantino told Euronews.

"Even globally, people are now viewing women's football in a completely different way because for many it was maybe the first time that they were watching [women's football] and they saw that it's a great sport, great athletes, great technical skills, great tactical skills, great emotions, great passion. The same as for the men."

The greats of women's football will meet again at next year's Olympics in France.

