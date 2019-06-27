Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Venezuela

Venezuela's Maduro says foiled coup included assassination plan

By Euronews with Reuters  
Venezuela's Maduro says foiled coup included assassination plan
Venezuela's President Nicholas Maduro has said security forces foiled a coup attempt by the opposition that involved plans to assassinate him and other top political figures.

“We have revealed, dismantled and captured a fascist band of terrorists that planned a coup against Venezuelan society and Venezuelan democracy,” Maduro said on Wednesday.

The president said the plan involved opposition leader Juan Guaido and political leaders from Chile, Colombia and the US.

It also allegedly planned to break former Defence Minister Raul Baduel out of prison and proclaim him president. Baduel was a former defence minister who was arrested on corruption accusations in 2009 after falling out with the Socialist Party.

Guaido, who led a failed uprising in April, has dismissed the accusations as lies. The army, who play a key role in the South American nation, side with Maduro's Socialist Party, despite Guido's attempts to get the armed forces on side.

Continuous protests against malnutrition and power cuts have marred Venezuela, which is suffering an economic collapse. Many people have fled towards Mexico and the US as a result.

