Temperatures expected to break all-time highs for June in coming days across Europe

Temperatures are expected to break all-time highs for June in the coming days as a heatwave sweeps through the continent. Today Paris is expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius, Frankfurt 35C and Madrid 37C. Tomorrow temperatures are expected to rise even further with 36C forecast for Geneva, 37C in Berlin and 38 degrees in southern France. Humidity levels in certain areas could have the weather feeling like close to 50 degrees.

Across the continent, authorities are issuing weather alerts and urging residents to take precautions. They ask people not to underestimate the effects of the hot weather. In Paris, cool rooms have been set up and outside swimming pools and parks are staying open for longer. Nurseries and schools have been given extra fans and exams have been postponed. The French health ministry has also created a helpline for people who might need help or are concerned about somebody’s wellbeing. The number is 0800 06 66 66.

Our correspondent Jack Parrock in Brussels says the Belgian authorities have suspended horse-drawn carriages as the temperatures are expected to reach 33C, saying it would be animal cruelty to have the animals out in the sun.

Berlin has been experiencing temperatures over 30C for the last 2 weeks, much higher than the average for this time of the year. Our correspondent Jessica Saltz says the German authorities have warned people to be aware of spending too much time in the sunshine. In 2018 nearly 500 died in and around Berlin due to weather-related illnesses. Germany is expected to beat its June record temperatures as forecasters say 40C is predicted for the west of the country.

In Madrid, our correspondent Jaime Velazquez says Spain is a country used to very hot summers, but the temperatures expected this week are unusual. Velazquez said Spain is “heating up” - as heatwaves are becoming more common in the month of June in the last decade.

How to stay safe in the heat

Summary of the main advice from authorities around Europe:

- Be vigilant, adopt the right behaviour;

- Keep windows and shutters closed during sunny hours;

- Drink plenty of water;

- Avoid drinking alcohol;

- Stay indoors between 11 am and 3 pm;

- Check on older and more vulnerable people, especially those who live alone;

- Avoid outdoor sports and exercises.

