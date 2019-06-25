Migrant rescue ship 'Sea-Watch 3' loses Human Rights court appeal

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled against the migrant rescue ship, ‘Sea-Watch 3’, after it appealed for an emergency decree to allow migrants stranded on the ship to disembark in Italy.

The ruling comes as the vessel remains stranded in international waters near Italy, with 42 migrants on board.

Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini welcomed the decision, tweeting that Strasbourg had confirmed his country’s ‘choice of order, common sense, legality and justice’.

But the European Court of Human Rights did indicate that Italian authorities must continue to provide all necessary assistance to vulnerable people on board the ship.

The Dutch rescue ship, Sea-Watch 3, is owned by a German charity and has been waiting for somewhere to dock since rescuing 53 people in international waters in the Libyan Search and Rescue Region.

Following an onboard health inspection on 15 June, ten migrants were permitted to disembark in Italy, including three families with underage children and pregnant women. Another individual was allowed to leave on the night of 21 to 22 June on health grounds.

"No exceptionally serious and urgent reasons"

This week, the charity appealed to the European Court of Human Rights to allow the Sea-Watch 3 ship to disembark in Italy as an ‘interim measure’ to "prevent serious and irremediable violations of human rights".

But the court found that these interim measures should “apply only where there is an imminent risk of irreparable harm”.

A regional administrative court had previously denied a Sea-Watch 3 request to enter Italian territorial waters.

“Sea-Watch 3 had not indicated that other individuals from vulnerable categories were on the ship. In consequence, [the judge] considered that there were no exceptionally serious and urgent reasons justifying the application of the urgent measures.”

In a statement to Euronews, Sea Watch confirmed that “there are still 42 rescued people on board, including three unaccompanied minors, the youngest [is] 12 years old.” Those on board are believed to be from a number of African countries, including Niger, Guinea, Cameroon, Mali, Ghana and the Ivory Coast.

Euronews has reached out to Sea Watch for further comment on the latest decision.

Tuesday’s ruling is likely to be criticised by a number of organisations, including some in Lampedusa. Activists and representatives of the Mediterranean Hope Association and the Lampedusa Solidarity Forum have been sleeping outside a parish church in solidarity with those on board Sea-Watch 3, under the motto ‘You are not alone’.

Speaking to Euronews, the parish priest Don Carmelo La Magra said “we support the people rescued and the Sea Watch crew”

“We’ve been doing this for 7 days and we will not stop until they disembark.”

Italy has pushed a hard line against migrant rescue ships since Mr Salvini took office in June 2018. The Italian Interior Minister has previously commented that the Netherlands should be responsible for migrants onboard a rescue ship flying under the Dutch flag.

Since Italy tightened its rules on migration, Malta has spearheaded EU efforts to share migrants rescued at sea in the Mediterranean Sea. On Sunday a group of 37 arrived in the island's capital Valletta.