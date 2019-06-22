Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Three dead and one gravely injured in Paris' building fire

By Cristina Abellan Matamoros  with AFP
Three people were killed and one person was gravely injured after a building that went up in flames on Saturday morning in Paris' eleventh arrondissement, reported the AFP quoting the city's fire brigade.

Twenty-seven other people also suffered minor injuries, intoxicated from the fire's smoke.

The blaze started at around 5 am CET in a 6-storey building that also housed a restaurant and a Hamman, the fire brigade' spokesperson told the AFP.

The mayor of the 11th arrondissement François Vauglin told French media that "to his knowledge" the building set ablaze Saturday morning did not have "any structural problems".

Authorities, including Paris' police commissioner, are at the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.