Three dead and one gravely injured in Paris' building fire

Three people were killed and one person was gravely injured after a building that went up in flames on Saturday morning in Paris' eleventh arrondissement, reported the AFP quoting the city's fire brigade.

Twenty-seven other people also suffered minor injuries, intoxicated from the fire's smoke.

The blaze started at around 5 am CET in a 6-storey building that also housed a restaurant and a Hamman, the fire brigade' spokesperson told the AFP.

The mayor of the 11th arrondissement François Vauglin told French media that "to his knowledge" the building set ablaze Saturday morning did not have "any structural problems".

Authorities, including Paris' police commissioner, are at the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.