Watch: Iran releases video it claims shows downed US military drone

Iranian state TV has shown footage of what it said was "retrieved sections of a US military drone".

The video shows members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard showing wreckage to reports.

It came after both Iran and the US released videos purporting to show the drone being shot down.

Revolutionary Guard Amirali Hajizadeh said on the Iranian state TV that the debris was proof that the US drone had been over Iranian territorial waters, which Washington denies, when it was shot down by the guard.

He added that it had not shot down another US plane accompanying the drone as it had 35 people on board.

"With the US drone in the region, there was also an American P-8 plane with 35 people on board. This plane also entered our airspace and we could have shot it down, but we did not," Hajizadeh said.

Tensions between the two countries have risen in recent weeks after oil tankers passing the Iranian coast were damaged. The US blames Iran, which denies involvement.

