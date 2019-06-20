Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Iran

Iran's relations with the US since Trump quit nuclear deal: timeline

 Comments
By Alastair Jamieson 
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei beside a missile system
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei beside a missile system -
Copyright
Reuters
Text size Aa Aa

Ever since Donald Trump withdrew the US from a multinational nuclear accord with Iran the two countries have been involved in a spiraling dispute.

In recent days the tension has moved beyond tweets and fiery speeches and focused on the world's busiest oil shipping route, the Strait of Hormuz.

After a series of incidents in which tankers passing the Iranian coast were damaged, the US has pointed the finger at Tehran, which angrily denies the accusations.

The downing of a US drone by an Iranian missile system has raised the stakes further.

The timeline above shows some of the key events since 2017.