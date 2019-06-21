Hungarian political party offers punching bags for Budapest residents as part of election campaign

A Hungarian political party has installed punching bags around Budapest as part of its mayoral campaign.

Momentum Mozgalom (Momentum Movement) are a centrist party in Hungary who are taking part in the capital’s election for a new mayor which is due to take place in the Autumn.

As part of their campaign for the first round of the mayoral election, the party posted on their official Facebook page that they had installed purple punching bags to let Budapest residents vent their frustrations.

The post said: “Did you became upset because the main tramway is not working AGAIN?

“Or because if you want to find shadow in the city, you have to go downstairs? Oh wait...but in the metro, are you dying because of hot temperature?”

Momentum Movement was first formed in 2017 and is now considered the most important party which does not have representation in the Hungarian parliament.

It failed to meet the 5% threshold of the popular vote to enter the Hungarian parliament in 2018 but won 9.86% in the European Parliament elections in May so now has two MEPs due to take their seats for the first time in July.