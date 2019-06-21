Harry Potter Wizards Unite: How can you download the game on iOS and Android?

Luckily for fans, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite was launched on the longest day of the year, giving budding wizards and gamers alike a few extra minutes of daylight to enjoy the game.

It is the latest in a number of games that have been released on the market in recent years modelled on the hugely popular app Pokemon Go.

Wizards Unite compels its users to go out into the muggle (oops, real) world to engage with beloved fictional characters from the franchise.

This kind of app blends outdoor activity with video gaming. The original, Pokemon Go, broke five world records including those for downloads and revenue when it was released in 2016.

Here's how to download it

iPhone

Barry, Sinead

To download the game on iOS, simply go to the App Store. Rather than typing "Harry Potter" or "Harry Potter game", however, we would advise typing out the name in full.

The wealth of Harry Potter games is so expansive that you'll be trawling through them for hours trying to find Wizards Unite — time that could be better spent fighting dementors.

Android

If you want to download Harry Potter: Wizards Unite on your Android, you should head right over to the Google Play store.

Euronews advises you to use your new-found wizarding powers wisely!