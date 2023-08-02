WATCH: Voodoo wrestling in DRC and mythological creatures parade in El Salvador

Catch-fetiche, also known as voodoo wrestling, is an extravagant Congolese sport where participants fight each other and use magic to try to win the match.

It is judged based on three criteria: technique, courage and magic.

To get ready, fighters prepare incantations to use in the ring or commune with their 'spectres' or 'fetishes', animals or objects that they believe to be imbued with magical powers or inhabited by a spirit.

A huge draw in impoverished neighbourhoods of the Democratic Republic of Congo's sprawling capital Kinshasa, voodoo wrestling features men and women of all sizes, who use various degrees of magic in the ring.

Meanwhile, elves, queens and mythological beings paraded through the streets of El Salvador on Tuesday, in annual celebrations for the Central American country's patron saint and namesake.

The Salvador del Mundo (Savior of the World) festivities honour both Christian and local mythological traditions.

Thousands gathered for a procession in the capital San Salvador, accompanied by both parade floats and bands.