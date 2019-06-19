Then and now: Manfred Weber's digs at Hungary over the years

Manfred Weber is one of the lead candidates for the European Commission presidency in the race to replace Jean-Claude Juncker. Recent months have seen the German group leader of the centre-right European People's Party at odds with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán — but it hasn't always been the case.

Euronews has put together some of Weber's noteworthy statements on Hungarian politics from 2013 until 2019 to illustrate how his approach has evolved on matters relating to Orbán and to Fidesz.

