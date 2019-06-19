The latest interactive installation of Yoko Ono

Yoko Ono, the widow of the Late Beatle John Lennon, is a New York-based artist working primarily in peace-promoting and environmental campaigns.

The latest work, "Add Color (Refugee Boat)" (1960/2019), went on show in Manhattan on Tuesday.

When it opened, the installation consists of empty space. Visitors are invited to paint their thoughts, ideas and hopes on the walls, floor and boat.

Many have left messages. Some call for solidarity with refugees and for dialogue between people of differing views. Others express concern about the social divide.

One visitor said America has been built by immigrants who escaped hardships elsewhere. She noted that this is a time for Americans to support immigrants.

The exhibition runs until June 29.