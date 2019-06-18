Watch: World's toughest bike marathon riders tackle snowy peaks

A total of 4,000 bikers took part in the world's toughest mountain bike marathon, the Hero Dolomites Marathon in the Italian Alps, last weekend.

Participants arrived in the Dolomites from 41 countries to ride 86km off-road over rocky terrain and snow, with almost 70% of the course off-road. While the snow at this altitude would usually have melted by May, this year it was still on the ground in June.

The race began in the valley city of Sëlva at an altitude of 1,563 metres, climbing to 2,500 metres.

The fastest male riders took four hours to finish the course, while the fastest woman came in at seven hours. Colombian Hector Leonardo Paez Leon claimed the win, while Italian Mara Fumagalli won the women's race.