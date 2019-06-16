Hungary remembers late Prime Minister Imre Nagy

Hungarians remember the late Prime Minister Imre Nagy as today's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán together with his wife lay down white roses on the tomb.

Nagy was a communist reformer. He had wanted a less hardline version of communism.

But Moscow's tanks crushed the 1956 revolution and he was arrested and hanged on the 16 June in 1958 for his involvement during that time.

Nagy was reburied in 1989, 30 years ago on the same day of his execution. Hundreds of thousands of people came out to watch the reburial at Heroes Square then. It was seen as an end of communism in Hungary.

Thirty years ago, Viktor Orbán, was a young liberal politician, as he made a speech at that reburial which launched his career.

But only a few hundred people were at the 30th anniversary at the weekend.

Last September, the European Parliament voted in favour of a proposal calling to determine the existence of a clear risk of a serious breach of the rule of law and democracy by Hungary.