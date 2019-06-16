'Gorliwood' could elect Germany's first AfD mayor

The east German city of Gorlitz, nicknamed "Gorliwood" because of the dozens of movies filmed there, could from Sunday have another claim to notoriety as it prepares to elect the country's first mayor from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

AfD candidate and former police officer Sebastian Wippel, 36, won the first round of the election on May 26 with 36% of the vote and is now in a run-off against Octavian Ursu, from Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, who was supported by 30% of the electorate.

The far-right, anti-migrant party has disrupted German politics in recent years, entering every state legislature, the federal parliament as well as the European Parliament.

A win in Gorlitz would see the AfD control its first city and cement its position as a serious party but could also act as a bellwether with regional elections in Saxony — where it is located — and the neighbouring landers of Brandenburg and Thuringia scheduled to be held in September and October.

'Hate and enmity'

On the border with Poland, Gorlitz is mostly known for its link to the film industry.

The picturesque town, which boasts a well-preserved old centre, cobblestoned streets and a diverse architecture with facades from multiple eras, provided the background for a host of movies including Quentin Tarantino's Inglorious Basterds, Wes Anderson' The Grand Bupadest Hotel, and Kate Winslet's The Reader.

Some of the actors, producers and directors who have worked in the charming city waded into the election debate, writing an open letter calling on voters to shun AfD.

"Don't succumb to hate and enmity, discord and exclusion...Don't betray your convictions as soon as someone claims he can solve things for you," the signatories of the letter, which includes Stephen Daldry, who directed Billy Elliot and The Reader, as well as actors Daniel Bruhl from Inglorious Basterds and Game of Thrones' Tom Wlaschiha, wrote.

In a statement, Wippel said the intervention is part of what makes "a vibrant democracy" but that the residents of Gorlitz "need no tips from the outside".

"If someone discredits Gorlitz, it's those who encouraged Hollywood to speak out in disrespect. There is no reason to insinuate that more than a third of our citizens are filled with hatred and hostility," he added.

AfD, which Wippel also represents at the state legislature, came out first in Saxony during the EU elections with 25.3%.

Although Gorlitz has benefitted from its fame in terms of tourism, it remains blighted with some of the same problems which impact the rest of East Germany, including higher-than-average unemployment and an exodus of young people.