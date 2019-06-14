Watch live: Commemorations on two-year anniversary of deadly Grenfell fire

Commemorations are taking place in London to mark the two-year anniversary of a deadly apartment block blaze.

More than 70 people died after being trapped by a fire that had engulfed Grenfell Tower.

The disaster on June 14, 2017, sparked a political debate about social inequalities in one of the UK capital’s richest boroughs.

A criminal investigation is underway that could result in individuals or organisations being charged.

A separate public inquiry, which will last many months, aims to establish the causes of the disaster.