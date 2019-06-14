Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

United Kingdom

Watch live: Commemorations on two-year anniversary of deadly Grenfell fire

By Chris Harris 
Commemorations are taking place in London to mark the two-year anniversary of a deadly apartment block blaze.

More than 70 people died after being trapped by a fire that had engulfed Grenfell Tower.

The disaster on June 14, 2017, sparked a political debate about social inequalities in one of the UK capital’s richest boroughs.

A criminal investigation is underway that could result in individuals or organisations being charged.

A separate public inquiry, which will last many months, aims to establish the causes of the disaster.